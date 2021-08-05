LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A data breach at the University of Kentucky exposed the email addresses of more than 355,000 students and teachers nationwide.
The database that was breached did not contain any financial, health or social security information, according to a news release.
It was part of the Digital Driver's License database that is used by schools and colleges in Kentucky and other states. Kentucky students have taken civic courses through the program in recent years.
The information breached included the names and email addresses of 355,000 individuals, including students and teachers in Kentucky.
University officials said they have notified the impacted school districts and appropriate investigators.
"Although the potential for identity theft is limited, we take this incident seriously and it is unacceptable to us, said Brian Nichols, UK’s chief information officer. "As a result, we will be taking additional measures to provide even more protection going forward. UK's chief concern is end user privacy and protection and we are making every effort to secure end user data."
To learn more or to ask any questions about the data breach, click here.
