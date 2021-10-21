LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky fraternity where a freshman was found this week has been cited for liquor law violations.
UK police were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 to help an unresponsive 18-year-old, who later died. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood from Henderson, Ky., died from drinking too much alcohol.
UK police cited the fraternity for 20 counts of underage people in possession of alcohol. A school spokesperson says that's how many people had access to the room where the alcohol was found.
The violation will be turned over to the UK Office of Student Conduct.
The university has suspended all activities for the FarmHouse fraternity.
