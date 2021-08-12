LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just as kids are heading back to school, doctors are once again urging any child aged 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Thursday morning, UK HealthCare doctors said they're seeing an increase in children being hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 as the Delta variant surges. They said in the last two days, two children have been admitted with severe COVID-19, and while the total number seems low, they said it's still too many.
"It doesn't matter if it's 1 in 1,000 if it's your child," said Dr. George Fuchs of Kentucky Children's Hospital. "It's not 'no risk,' and I think parents need to be aware of this."
Doctors said to qualify as a severe case, the patient must be hospitalized and require oxygen support.
Data shows that since the pandemic began, the Kentucky Children's Hospital has seen 10 of those severe cases in kids, none of whom were vaccinated. Doctors said that of the 10 admitted, four were admitted in the last two weeks, and two were admitted in the last two days.
They believe this increasing trend will continue as the Delta variant surges.
"The vast majority of children who do become infected with COVID will either be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic," said Dr. Sean McTigue of Kentucky Children's Hospital. "However, there is no way to ensure that your child is the one who is asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic as opposed to one who winds up with severe COVID."
Doctors said teenagers and those who are obese are more at risk of having a severe case of COVID-19.
Doctors said as schools are back in session, time will tell just how dangerous the Delta variant can be. That's why they're urging parents to get any children over the age of 12 vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.