LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky has released more details about its plan for students to return for in-person classes in the fall.
According to UKNow, an online news publication created by the university, the school has released its implementation plan.
It includes the following actions:
- Creating new layouts for the school's 365 classrooms that implement 6-foot social distancing requirements.
- Utilizing excess space to create alternate classrooms to support social distancing.
- Developing plans to implement social distancing at other public spaces on campus.
- Placing Plexiglass shields near podiums in classrooms.
- Installing signage to emphasize social distancing in all campus areas.
- Installing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in various areas.
- Reallocating custodial services to emphasize cleaning in public spaces, rather than personal spaces.
- Providing cleaning kits for offices and labs.
- Restrooms will be cleaned at least twice a day.
- Air handling units in modern buildings at the school will be operated on a new schedule that ensures appropriate air exchanges and ventilation rates. Buildings will be purged with three air exchanges each morning before they are opened.
- Water fountains will be disabled, but water bottle refill stations will be available.
"This has been a huge effort but as can be expected, facilities personnel are up to the challenge and are actively engaged in these preparations," said Mary Vosevich, the university's vice president for facilities management, in a statement to UKNow. "There is no better team I would want to work with on this effort. As President Capilouto has often stated, 'That is who we are and that is what we do.' I'm very proud of our team."
