LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky said this fall semester will be a "reinvented normal."
President Eli Capilouto said a group of researchers make up a START team, which stands for screening, testing and tracing to accelerate restart and transition.
Other teams will meet to decide what the fall semester will look like: if students will meet in person or if the semester will be delayed.
Students and staff are asked to provide feedback through Friday. The university will come up with a final plan later this month.
