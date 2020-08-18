LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Large banners have popped up at the University of Kentucky that tell stories of racism on campus.
The group "Movement for Black Lives at UK" is behind the messages.
Students hung four banners across campus over the weekend with claims about how they were discriminated against and called racial slurs.
The group is calling for the university to take action. Their plan includes diversity inclusion, anti-racism training, more scholarships for women and minorities, and more campus buildings named after people of color.
"We wanted to make sure people read that sign and knew that story existed and that it's happening to students," said Khari Gardner, the founder of Movement for Black Lives at UK.
UK has since removed the banners. A spokesperson for the school said UK is dedicating efforts to combat racism with, "bold and decisive" actions.
He said students will notice some of those changes this fall semester.
