LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the war in Ukraine continues in its second week, more people are sharing their personal stories from the middle of it.
Alex Dayrabeckov is safe, for now, after moving 123 miles south of his home near Kyiv. Fighting continues in his home country after his apartment building was damaged.
“Everybody is focused on protecting and defending our land," Dayrabeckov said. "We do not want to give any single piece our land to the enemy.”
Dayrabeckov, who is a resident of Ukraine, has friends who worked in the Peace Corps who live in the Louisville area.
“It was scary," he said Tuesday. "A missile flew right close to our apartment building. If I didn't have my little baby, I would take a weapon, a gun, and go and fight.”
Dayrabeckov has been helping those who are staying in bomb shelters, aiding them with food and supplies. The pride for Ukraine is something every resident is feeling, even as Russian President Pulin vows to continue the military onslaught until the capital city of Kyiv is taken by Russia.
“(Putin) came to our country to kill us, regular Ukrainians," Dayrabeckov said. "He came to kill us. That is unbelievable. He made an empire in his country an empire of lies. It's totally lies. The country is built on lies.”
Many of Dayrabeckov’s friends in Russia have no idea what is going on in the war, because the country has blocked TV stations and websites, only hearing updates from Putin.
However, the support for Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy can not only be felt across his county but around the world.
“(Zelenskyy) is a true hero," Dayrabeckov said. "He is a true hero of Ukraine, he is a true hero of Europe and he is a true hero and leader of the entire world.”
While donations of weapons, food and supplies are appreciated, there is one thing Dayranbeckov says must be done for Ukraine to stay strong.
“Just close the sky," he said. "We don't want to ask you to do the war with u. Just close the sky for us. Help us with his, and that is it. We will do the rest."
Dayranbeckov said he plans on staying in Ukraine for as long as it takes to support his country.
