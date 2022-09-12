LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ultimate Halloween Fest at Pope Lick Park announced its month-long schedule of events Monday, complete with movie nights, live music and pumpkin smashing.
Tickets are now on sale for the full lineup, which begins Sept. 29 and runs through Nov. 25:
- Oct. 1: Oktoberfest
- Oktoberfest-style food
- Live music by Derby City Polkatz
- Young Frankenstein movie showing on a 40-foot screen
- Teddy bear donation drive benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital
- Oct. 8: Great Pumpkin Night
- Pumpkin Picking and Decorating
- Pumpkin Spice Treats and full menu of food
- Addams Family movie showing on a 40-foot screen
- Decorated pumpkins donated to Hospice patients
- Oct. 16: Chili Cookoff
- Chili tasting and voting
- Live Music from Nick Dittmeier & Sawdusters
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie showing on a 40-foot screen
- Canned food drive benefiting Dare to Care
- Oct. 22: Great Horror Night
- Live performance of the Rocky Horror Show
- Little Shop of Horrors movie showing on a 40-foot screen
- Silent Art Auction benefitting Fund for the Arts
- Nov. 5: Pumpkin Smash
- Bring your own pumpkin to smash in a creative way (pumpkins available for purchase)
- Sleepy Hollow movie showing on a 40-foot screen
- Pumpkin parts donated to the Louisville Compost co-op
In addition to the above events, each Friday night in October is the Dr. Creeper's Spookshow Spectacular, featuring theatrical performance, scary tales, magic and horror. Paristown will also host weekly events, showing free movie nights on an outdoor screen. They will be held every Saturday night, starting Oct. 1 and culminating in the Halloween Parade & Festival on Oct. 29. And there will be a Halloween Balloon Glow Oct. 27-28 at Lynn Family Stadium.
"Ultimate Halloween Fest is unlike any other Halloween-season entertainment you will find anywhere," Michael Book, of Louisville Halloween, said in a new release Monday. "The events and attractions are designed to bridge the gap between traditional pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Whether you are looking for fun and festive or you are looking for something spooky, we’ve designed it so that the experience is personalized to you."
