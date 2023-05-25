LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is good news on the employment front for Kentucky residents.
Unemployment rates fell in 78 Kentucky counties between April 2022 and 2023, according to data released Thursday by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet. Only 25 counties saw an increase during that same time period, and in 17 counties, the rates were unchanged.
Woodford County reported the lowest jobless rate in the state at 2.4%.
But Carroll and Oldham counties weren't far behind at 2.5% each.
Magoffin County recorded the highest unemployment rate at 8.5%.
The top-10 highest unemployment rates all come from counties in eastern Kentucky.
