LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky psychologist Michelle Martel joined WDRB in The Morning on Sunday to talk about the stress people face during the holidays.
Michelle Martel, a professor and director of clinical training in the Department of Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences at UK, says feeling the pressure of the holidays is fairly common.
Martel recommends sticking to a routine, especially if the family has young kids.
"I suggest sticking with at least the broad strokes of a schedule. You can always add special treats — extra screen time or a slightly later bedtime. But consistency is very important for not only maintaining good physical health but also improving mental health," she said.
When it comes to financial stressors, Martel recommends less is more and turning attention away to quality time or giving back to the community can help.
"Kids may ask for everything but the kitchen sink. But they have short memories and can’t fully comprehend prices. Several individually wrapped small gifts are often just as — or more — satisfying than larger expensive purchases," she said.
There's also families coping with the loss of a loved one. Martel said changing your tradition could help alleviate some of the pain.
"If you know you can’t get through the same traditions without a loved one, do something different — start a new tradition. This will make it easier to get through the first set of holidays until enough time has passed for you to be able to consider a return to the old traditions without too much grief and pain," she said.
Martel said her biggest reminder is you're not alone. If the holidays become to overwhelming and it consumes your life it might be sign to seek professional help.
