LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisville.
The university announced Tuesday an additional 20 partner locations, including Bellarmine University, Spalding University and Sullivan University.
Each of those locations will offer free vaccines and free COVID-19 testing.
UK said it gives out about 4,000 vaccines every day at its Kroger Field clinic, but hopes to more than double that with the added locations.
Officials also said dates and times for the clinics are added regularly.
- To schedule a vaccine at Bellarmine University, click here
- To schedule a vaccine at Spalding University, click here
- To schedule a vaccine at Sullivan University, click here
