LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students have invented a new water pollution test that they hope reduces cost and saves time.
“We were traveling to some of these sites four times per week in between classes – Beargrass Creek, Bernheim Forest and all over. We needed something more efficient,” said junior applied geography major and Grawemeyer Scholar Sam Kessler.
The students invented a patent-pending tool made from PVC pipe containing a special type of sediment material in mesh bags, which they can leave in the stream and read just once per month, according to a news release from the university.
“This is set-and-forget,” Kessler said. “You can leave it in the stream or river all month and test once instead of making at least five different trips,” he said. “And, because it’s in the stream all month instead of the isolated tests we currently do, you get more insightful results from a cumulative sample. This research could significantly improve the way we sample water for E.coli.”
