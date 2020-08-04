LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationally known social justice organization said its team is moving to Louisville "for the foreseeable future."
Until Freedom describes itself as "an intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systemic and racial injustice."
The organization recently visited Louisville to protest against the handling of the Breonna Taylor investigation and organized a sit-in at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. That sit-in resulted in the arrests of 87 protesters.
Now Until Freedom said it is "taking residency in Louisville."
"Our entire team is MOVING to live in Louisville for the foreseeable future," the group states in a post on the organization's Instagram page. "We are not playing games. We don't just talk. We organize. We are ready to sacrifice time with our families, our careers to stand by what we believe in.
"We will organize day in and day out until those responsible for #BreonnaTaylor's murder are held accountable and that the systems and those in power understand that we will fight for Black women with all that we have because they are worthy."
This story will be updated.
