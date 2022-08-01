LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health celebrated 15 years of providing medical care in southwest Louisville on Monday.
UofL Health - Medical Center Southwest on Stonestreet Road in Valley Station opened in August 2007. It provides 24/7 emergency services, medical imaging and diagnostic services, and outpatient rehab services, according to a news release.
UofL Health Medical Center Southwest just celebrated its 15-year anniversary of providing outpatient and emergency care services to the medically underserved area of southwest Jefferson County. #PowerofU pic.twitter.com/YBa13UDHXN— UofL Health (@UofLHealth) August 1, 2022
"Fifteen years ago, when another health system left southwest Louisville, this part of our community was left without convenient access to health care, including emergency care," John Walsh, CEO of UofL Health - Jewish Hospital, said in a news release. "But we listened, we committed, and we invested. Improving access to care is core commitment for UofL Health and I am particularly proud of the dedicated team that serves our southwest patients.”
The medical center also serves patients in Bullitt and Meade counties. The emergency department sees nearly 25,000 patients each year.
Emergency room wait times are accessible by texting "ERWAIT" to 511511.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.