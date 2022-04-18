LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health is reminding the public that one organ donor can save eight lives.
The hospital system raised a "Donate Life" flag and observed a moment of silence Monday at UofL Hospital near downtown Louisville.
Hospital leaders said nearly 100,000 are waiting for transplants in the U.S. Around 1,000 of those patients are in Kentucky.
"Cassandra Lanier is the mother of Yolanda Logan," said Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health. "Yolanda passed away in a MVA (multi-vehicle accident) at the age of 21 and became an organ donor here at UofL Hospital."
"In the midst of that tragedy, I thank God that she was an organ donor," Lanier said. "She was able to save three lives, and we are family now."
Hospitals across the country raised similar flags on Monday as part of National Donate Life month.
To register to be an organ donor, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.