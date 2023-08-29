LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health Heart Hospital has been busy mending hearts - 60,000 hearts to be exact - in its first year open.
“Heart Hospital is a clear testament of our mission to revolutionize the health of the communities we serve,” John Walsh, CEO of U of L Health – Jewish Hospital and Heart Hospital, said in a news release. “We are changing lives with convenient access to essential care that’s impacting Kentucky and beyond.”
Located inside Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville, the Heart Hospital "heals, revives, protects, and even replaces hearts all in one central location." Doctors have completed 20 heart transplants at Heart Hospital since it opened in August 2022.
UofL Health Heart Hospital treats patients from all over Kentucky, 46 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Preventative and follow up care is available at more than 30 locations across Kentucky and Indiana.
The Centers for Disease Control said heart disease is Kentucky's leading cause of death.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.