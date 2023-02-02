LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health and the UofL Hospital Trauma Center partnered with Stop the Bleed and CC's Kitchen to teach people how to provide life-saving techniques on Thursday.
The training comes in response to recent mass shootings, including shootings targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
The training started with a presentation about how people can be more alert and notice signs of potential danger.
“Being fully cognizant of your surroundings is critical for preventing and responding to an immediate threat,” Joshua Goss, UofL Health director of Emergency Preparedness and Environmental Safety, said in a news release. “Situational awareness isn’t only an important safety skill, but an important life skill, and a lesson we’re committed to spreading.”
Participants received hands-on lessons from instructors on applying pressure to a wound, packing a wound and using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
“Of course, we never want to have to use these techniques, but in today’s climate, this knowledge is useful," Cory Milliman, CC’s Kitchen owner, and event co-organizer, said in a news release.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.