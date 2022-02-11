LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Health is offering college-level educational opportunities to more people.
According to a news release, UofL Health employees and their dependents can now access free undergraduate tuition to the University of Louisville. More than 8,000 families can take advantage of the free tuition benefit, which is fully funded by UofL Health.
The program is a partnership between the University of Louisville and UofL Health. UofL Health says all employees in .5 FTE positions and up are eligible, while family members include spouses, domestic partners and children up to 26 years old.
UofL Health is planning to share more information during a press conference Feb. 14.
