LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after being named the interim president at the University of Louisville, Dr. Lori Gonzalez had a humorous slip up during a speech at the schools graduation ceremony on Friday night.
During the graduation speech, Gonzalez took a moment to praise former UofL president Neeli Bendapudi, but it didn't go quite as planned.
"I love the University of Kentucky and I plan to continue the tremendous progress and trajectory we are on," Gonzalez said to the crowd at the KFC Yum! Center.
Gonzalez realized her mistake of praising the rival school in Lexington instead of UofL.
A statement from Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez: "Ouch! I've given a lot of speeches, but last night wasn't my finest hour. I will do better. Congratulations again, graduates, on all of your accomplishments! Ls up!"— University of Louisville (@uofl) December 18, 2021
In a statement Saturday, she said the speech wasn't her "finest hour."
"Ouch! I've given a lot of speeches, but last night wasn't my finest hour," Gonzalez said. "I will do better. Congratulations again, graduates, on all of your accomplishments! Ls up!"
Before being named interim president, Gonzalez was named provost of UofL in April.
According to her bio on the university website, Dr. Gonzalez is a graduate of the University of Kentucky in speech-pathology and audiology. She received a masters in communication disorders from Eastern Kentucky University and a Ph.D. in communication disorders from the University of Florida.
Gonzalez taught at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1988 and returned to the University of Kentucky in 1991 as an assistant professor in the Communication Sciences and Disorders program.
Gonzalez spent 20 years at UK where she became the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs. She was appointed UK’s Dean of the College of Health Sciences in 2005.
Despite the mistake, Gonzalez recovered, chanting "Go Cards" to the crowd.
"If anyone has a job application I can fill in after tonight, bring it up here," Gonzalez joked with the attendees.
Around 2,000 degrees were handed out during the graduation ceremony on Friday night.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.