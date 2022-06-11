LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old white man who was last seen in east Louisville.
A LensAlert was issued for Dustin Nelson, a 6-foot-1, 160 pound man. He is bald with blue eyes.
He was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m. near Timbersprings Circle and Shoemaker Drive. Authorities say Nelson was last seen wearing a long sleeve red shirt with a Kansas City Chiefs logo with gray shorts and Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees Nelson is asked to call 911. Police say do not approach him.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.