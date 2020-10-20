LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Amber Alert issued for a 5-year-old girl from Huntington, Indiana has been canceled.
According to the Huntington Police Department, Neveah O'Neal was found safe. She last seen Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. in Huntington wearing blue jeans and pink Paw Patrol pink tennis shoes. Huntington is located 105 miles north of Indianapolis.
She is described as a white female, who is 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police say the suspects were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. As of Tuesday night, police were unsure who the suspects were or their license plate numbers.
