LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are now investigating a homicide, after an autopsy showed a man found dead in a burning car had been shot before it crashed.
The investigation began early Wednesday morning, after the man's body was found in a burning car on Cecil Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers were sent to a reported vehicle fire just before 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire in an alley behind a home in the 1000 block of Cecil Avenue.
Officers called for help from Louisville firefighters and saw that a person in the vehicle's driver seat was dead.
The person's name has not been released. Police say they are looking for suspects. Anyone with information can call the tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.