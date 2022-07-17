LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding 7-year-old with autism last seen near Okolona.
Louisville Metro Police said Keaton Schweitzer was last seen Sunday around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Clearridge Place, near Cinderella Lane. That's near Cooper Chapel Road and Smyrna Parkway near Okolona and Highview.
MISSING PERSONS ALERT: We need your help to find 7 year old Keaton Schweitzer. He is Autistic. He was last seen around 11am on 7-17-22 in the area of Cinderella and Clearridge Place in #Louisville. If you have seen this child. Please call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #Missing pic.twitter.com/3DYatlKThq— LMPD (@LMPD) July 17, 2022
Schweitzer has autism, police said. He is four-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, with blue eyes and "blondish brown" hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark colored long-sleeve shirt with a hood, blue shorts and neon-colored shoes.
If you see Keaton or know where he might be, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
