Keaton Schweitzer, 7, was last seen Sunday, July 17 on Clearridge Place near Okolona. (Photo provided by Louisville Metro Police)

Updated Information

At 2:51 p.m. Sunday, Louisville police said Keaton Schweitzer had been found safe. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help finding 7-year-old with autism last seen near Okolona.

Louisville Metro Police said Keaton Schweitzer was last seen Sunday around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Clearridge Place, near Cinderella Lane. That's near Cooper Chapel Road and Smyrna Parkway near Okolona and Highview.

Schweitzer has autism, police said. He is four-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, with blue eyes and "blondish brown" hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark colored long-sleeve shirt with a hood, blue shorts and neon-colored shoes.

If you see Keaton or know where he might be, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

