LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in finding a 7-year-old boy last seen riding his bike in the Clifton neighborhood Sunday.
According to LMPD, Christian Lehn was last seen at 8 a.m. near the 100 block of Coral Avenue riding his blue and silver bike.
Police said Lehn has a medical condition and family is concerned for his well-being. He's described at 4-foot-8-inches and 75 pounds.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued a "Golden Alert" for Christian Lehn. He is 7. Last seen at 8am today from 100 blk of Coral Ave. Family says he has a medical condition. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) with any info. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/0WVBK9gMRR— LMPD (@LMPD) April 30, 2023
Call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673 if you have information on his whereabouts.
