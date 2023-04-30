Christian Lehn.jpg

Christian Lehn was last seen April 30, 2023.

Updated Information

Police said as of around 2 p.m., Christian Lehn was found by police and will be reunited with family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in finding a 7-year-old boy last seen riding his bike in the Clifton neighborhood Sunday.

According to LMPD, Christian Lehn was last seen at 8 a.m. near the 100 block of Coral Avenue riding his blue and silver bike.

Police said Lehn has a medical condition and family is concerned for his well-being. He's described at 4-foot-8-inches and 75 pounds.

Call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673 if you have information on his whereabouts.

