LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after pulling a gun on St. Matthews Police officers in Brown Park.
During a news conference Monday morning, St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said two officers shot at a man after they say he pointed a gun at them early Monday in the park located at Kresge Way and Browns Lane.
No one was injured in the shooting.
According to Wilkerson, an officer was patrolling the area around 3:30 a.m. and noticed a car in the Brown Park parking lot. That officer then called for backup.
When the second officer arrived, they approached the car and knocked on the window.
Bryant reacted by pointing a gun directly at one of the officers, according to court documents. That's when both officers "responded by shooting an undetermined number of rounds."
Bryant was not hit by the gunfire, and police say he cooperated as he was arrested.
Wilkerson called the shooting an isolated incident.
"I still think it's a very safe area," Wilkerson said. "St. Matthews is a very safe area. I think this is an isolated event. Again, I don't want to speculate as to why or what occurred there but that was isolated to that time period. Again, not many people obviously should be at the park at 3:30 in the morning. That's why our officer was there."
Bryant said the officers startled him when they knocked on his window and that's why he grabbed his gun. He's charged with wanton endangerment and criminal trespassing.
The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity unit is investigating the incident, and both officers have been placed on leave.
