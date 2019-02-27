LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead, after a construction site accident in south Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a release that the man died on Cardinal Hill Road, when a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site. His name has not been released.
Jefferson County Fire was dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to what was originally called a trench rescue in a neighborhood south of Iroquois Park near the intersection of Palatka Road and St. Andrews Church Road.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
