SOUTH LOUISVILLE TRENCH RESCUE 2-27-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead, after a construction site  accident in south Louisville. 

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a release that the man died on Cardinal Hill Road, when a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site. His name has not been released. 

Jefferson County Fire was dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to what was originally called a trench rescue in a neighborhood south of Iroquois Park near the intersection of Palatka Road and St. Andrews Church Road.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.  

