LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at officers.
The shooting happened near Greenwood Avenue and South 26th street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says officers were dispatched to the area on a domestic trouble call.
Chief Conrad said when officers got there, a man pointed a gun at officers.
Two officers fired their weapons and shot the man.
He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Two other people were taken to the hospital as well, according to Conrad.
He said they had injuries from the domestic situation police were called to.
Their conditions are not known at this time.
Chief Conrad said more information about the officers involved and body camera footage should be released later Wednesday.
Copyright 2010 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.