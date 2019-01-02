LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a Mount Washington, Kentucky, woman who was arrested for handing out marijuana and alcohol to minors at a party is a teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools.
According to JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy, 36-year-old Lindsey Lewis is a special education teacher at the Phoenix School of Discovery. Murphy said she's been employed with the district since 2016.
Lewis was arrested early Tuesday morning after officers say they broke up a New Year's Eve party involving several teenagers at her home.
According to an arrest report, police were called to the home in the 300 block of Boaz Lane, in Mount Washington, just before 1 a.m.
A neighbor had called to report that there were several teenagers driving to and from a party at Lewis' home, and they had torn up her property in the process.
Police say when they arrived, several juveniles tried to leave Lewis' home. Officers counted 40 people at the party, 14 of whom were under the age of 18.
According to an arrest report, police could smell marijuana, and officers could see several cans and bottles of alcohol scattered throughout the home. Police say several juveniles admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at the party.
Officers ultimately spoke with Lewis, who said she was the adult in charge of the party. Police say she, "knowingly hosted a party in which she knew or assisted" 14 minors to either be exposed to marijuana or alcohol, or partake of it.
She was arrested by Mount Washington Police and charged with 14 counts of engaging in a unlawful transaction with a minor.
Murphy said JCPS is still examining the situation and working to determine the best course of action. She said that when a teacher is arrested, they have to report to the district for reassignment while the case unfolds in court. Lewis has not yet done so, according to Murphy.
Her reassignment means she will not return to the classroom when school resumes on Jan. 7.
