LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mount Washington woman was arrested overnight after police say she doled out alcohol and marijuana to over a dozen minors at a New Year's Eve party.
Police say they were called to a home in the 300 block of Boaz Lane, in Mount Washington, Kentucky, just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
A neighbor had called to report that there were several teenagers were driving to and from a party at the home, and they had torn up her property in the process.
Police say when they arrived, several juveniles tried to leave the home. Officers counted 40 people at the party, 14 of whom were under the age of 18.
According to an arrest report, police could smell marijuana -- and could see several cans and bottles of alcohol scattered throughout the home. Police say several juveniles admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at the party.
Officers ultimately spoke with 36-year-old Lindsey Lewis, a woman who lived at the home who said she was the adult in charge of the party. Police say she, "knowingly hosted a party in which she knew or assisted" 14 minors to either be exposed to marijuana or alcohol, or partake of it.
She was arrested by Mount Washington Police and charged with 14 counts of engaging in a unlawful transaction with a minor.
She is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.