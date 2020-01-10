LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- "Baby girl, why did you get in that car? Why?"
That was the tearful question asked by Jackie James, parent of 19-year-old Brooklyn James who died in a crash during a police chase in southern Indiana Thursday night.
The crash in Jefferson County, Indiana, killed Brooklyn, as well as 18-year-old Tyler Cooley, a senior in the Southwest Jefferson County Consolidated Schools Corporation, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County, Indiana, on State Road 256 near the town of Kent. According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police, the chase began when an officer with the Madison Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to pull over.
Police say the vehicle was driven by 18-year-old Blake S. Coombs.
The pursuit continued for 15 to 20 minutes, Wheeles said, and involved officers with other departments, including ISP. The pursuit ended when Coombs lost control of the car and crashed while headed eastbound on SR 256.
Cooley was riding in the front seat, and James in the back seat, according to police. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Coombs -- who often goes by the name Blake Eisenhower, according to police -- was taken via helicopter to an undisclosed Louisville hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. Authorities say he is in critical condition, but has stabilized.
Indiana State Police say they do plan to charge him, but due to his physical condition, it will be some time before those charges are filed.
He was not licensed at the time of the crash, according to police.
Now, Brian and Jackie James, Brooklyn's parents, say they want answers.
"I say, 'I love her,'" said Brian James. "I say, 'I love her, and I pray for you baby girl, and I know you’re in heaven. I love you so much.'"
Police have not provided details on why they tried to stop the car, but Brian and Jackie James say their daughter was innocent in the chase, and that police tried to pull them over for a broken tail light.
They say witnesses told them she could be seen waving her arms from the back of the car, as if she wanted the chase to stop.
"She just got a job at Madison Precision Products," Brian James said. "She was the light of my world and -- oh man -- she was a good kid, you know? She just got out of high school and was ready to get out in the working world."
"I'll always remember baby girl, and I promise you I'm gonna make sure justice comes," he added. "I promise you justice…will be done for her."
Officials say Friday night's homecoming game at Southwestern High School will be rescheduled due to Cooley's death. Instead, the school is planning to hold a memorial service.
This story will be updated.
This is where two teens in Madison, IN were killed during a crash after a police chase. Police say 18-year-old Tyler Cooley and 19-year-old Brooklyn James were passengers and died. The driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ovHIhR0Kae— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) January 10, 2020
