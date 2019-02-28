LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A controversial bill related to teacher pensions was passed out of a Kentucky House committee Thursday afternoon, despite protests from hundreds of teachers who opposed it.
The House State Government Committee passed House Bill 525, with 12 votes for, five against and one pass.
The move came against a backlash of teachers who poured into the committee room before the vote.
Teachers with the Jefferson County Public Schools district were on hand for the vote.
All JCPS classes were canceled as the teachers rallied in Frankfort. Hundreds of educators from across the state made their way into the Capitol to protest the bill.
Earlier in the day, teachers voiced their opposition to the bill.
"My hope is that the legislators will really, really hear," said Kristin Logsdon, a JCPS teacher.
"Those people who seem to have earplugs in or blinders on, or however you want to term it. I mean, listen to what the people are saying. We've been talking about this for over a year. And the fact that you pretend to hear what people are saying and then you go do what you want to do, I don't do that in my own classroom. Why would I let my government do that?"
Before the vote, teachers packed the hallways of the Capitol building, then spilled into the hearing room. They chanted "Vote No on 525!." Some carried signs, but those signs were confiscated by Kentucky State Police, as such signs are prohibited during committee hearings.
Teachers now chanting, “Vote no on 525!” pic.twitter.com/t4qR03bASC— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) February 28, 2019
The protest also drew Democratic candidates for Kentucky's governor race, including Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, Former Kentucky State Auditor Adam Edelen and Kentucky Representatives Rocky Adkins.
A group called Kentucky 120 United urged teachers across the state to go to the Capitol and protest the bill. The group also asked for retirees to not take any substitute jobs on Thursday.
It's all to make a statement in Frankfort over the bill that is aimed at changing the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System board.
If the bill is ultimately passed, it will change who nominates board members. Currently the president of Kentucky Educators Association leads the nominating committee, but the bill would also give the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and Kentucky Bankers Association a say.
