LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An advocacy group is calling on teachers across Kentucky to call out sick and protest legislation that would alter the makeup and selection of the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System’s board.
KY 120 United, created last year as teachers across the state protested a pension reform bill that was later overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court, urged teachers to protest House Bill 525 at the Capitol on Thursday and possibly Friday if HB 525 moves out of committee.
The legislation would alter the makeup and selection process for KTRS board members. It’s scheduled for a hearing in the House State Government Committee on Thursday.
“We’ve been in communication with our association today and we need to take bold action to protect a board process and nominating procedure that has worked for the last 78 years,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Please call in sick tomorrow and text your co-workers to do the same. We need districts to shut down as early as possible this evening.”
The group also urged retirees not to take substitution assignments.
Leaders of Jefferson County Public Schools met Wednesday night and decided to cancel classes Thursday due to "significant teacher absences."
HB 525 would scrap the current three-member nominating committee that picks two potential KTRS board candidates to place on ballots for every opening. The KTRS board is currently made up of the chief state school officer, state treasurer, two trustees appointed by the governor and seven elected by KTRS members.
Four of those elected trustees must be KTRS members, one must be a retired KTRS member and two must not be teachers. Those provisions would be stricken from law if HB 525 passes.
The president of the Kentucky Education Association leads the nominating committee, but that person would be one of seven offering nominations for board elections if HB 525 becomes law.
Others who would offer nominations under HB 525 are the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, Kentucky School Boards Association, Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, Kentucky Association of Professional Educators, Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants and Kentucky Bankers Association.
Those nominees would automatically be placed on ballots for board elections, according to the bill.
Rep. Ken Upchurch, a Monticello Republican who is sponsoring HB 525, criticized calls to protest his bill and close schools across the state in the process.
"It is staggering that people would strike so early in the process and more astonishing that the organization that says they represent teachers’ best interests has called for it," Upchurch said in a statement.
"We have been working for more than a week on a committee substitute that will not only increase the say teachers have – particularly those with JCTA - but also the voice of retired educators. Despite this, I am hopeful that we can still have a rational conversation on HB 525."
KEA and the Jefferson County Teachers Association have directed their members to call lawmakers and urge them to vote against HB 525.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis also lamented the push to close schools ahead of Thursday's committee hearing.
"It is unfair to Kentucky's students and families, unreasonable, and irresponsible to attempt to shut down our state's public school system because a House committee will consider a bill," Lewis said in a statement. "Educators can and should make their views known in Frankfort, but there is no reason for our kids not to be in school tomorrow."
