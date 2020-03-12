LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's largest church has canceled in-person services at all of its campuses.
Southeast Christian Church made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
"As we have continued to track developments concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) both locally and globally, and after prayerful consideration and in continual consultation with medical and safety professionals, our Elders have decided to suspend all large, in-person gatherings at all of our campuses -- effective immediately -- until further notice, which includes tonight's Winter Jam event," the church said, in a statement. "We will continue to provide updates periodically, as the situation develops."
Instead, the church will stream a service online on YouTube, Facebook and on its website. The streams air on Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The move represents a reversal for the church, which originally said on Wednesday that it planned to hold services.
"As believers in Jesus, we have hope even in moments of confusion and fear," the statement said. "We always want to be wise in the decisions we make, but simultaneously bold in our love for one another and the communities we live in. We are grateful for our incredible community and its leaders, compassionate and wise healthcare workers, collaboration and unity with churches in our region, and most of all, we are grateful for the grace of Jesus that covers us and compels us to love and serve our communities one person at a time."
The church said it expects to release a further statement on Thursday with additional plans for the near future.
