LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested one person in connection to a triple homicide late Friday night at a restaurant on Beulah Church Road.
Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill, according to MetroSafe. Louisville Metro Police officers arrived to find three men who had been shot. According to LMPD, two of the men — believed to be in their 40s or 50s — were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to University Hospital, where he died. One of the deceased victims has been identified as 24-year-old Steven Matthew Head. The other victims' identities have not yet been released.
According to an arrest report, police arrested Michael E. Rhynes Jr., 33, around midnight. According to the report, officers found Rhynes near the restaurant, crawling in brush. He had a handgun loaded with several rounds that were manufactured by the same company who made the shell casings found at the scene. Police also say Rhynes' clothing matched the clothing of the suspect caught on video. Rhynes is facing three counts of murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.