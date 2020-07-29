LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a face mask? Metro Council will soon be handing some out to Louisville residents.
A UPS delivery driver on Wednesday unloaded boxes filled with 17,000 masks in downtown Louisville.
The company donated the masks to Metro Council. Each district will get about 500, so council members can hand them out to people who need them.
"The masks are extremely important. That's how we're going to help lower the transmission rate. So having a mask, especially when you can't socially distance, is extremely important to try and make sure we all stay healthy," said Metro Council President David James, D-6.
Metro Council said UPS has provided other help to Louisville residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, including helping to feed senior citizens and donating to area nonprofits.
