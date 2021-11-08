LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is doing its part to get more kids interested in science technology and math.
UPS volunteered to help ship the STEM (Science, Technology, Energy and Math) robot kits out in October. The shipping giant partnered with FIRST Chesapeake to get the kits to more than 200 students in the D.C., Virginia and Maryland area earlier this month.
"Look where the world is going from a technology and innovation standpoint," said Eddie Cissell, vice president of global engineering for UPS. "I think it's important for everybody to have access to these types of programs."
With more shipments scheduled to go out in the spring, around 600 students will have access to the robot kits that otherwise would not have.
