LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A warning for late holiday shoppers: Shipping deadlines are almost here for UPS.
The deadline to ship gifts by ground transport is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Getting packages into UPS' systems by then guarantees it will be delivered before Dec. 25.
Deadlines for anything being shipped by cargo-jet are also just around the corner. The deadline for three-day select shipping is Monday, Dec. 21. The deadline for second-day air shipping is Tuesday, Dec. 22. The deadline for next-day air shipping is Wednesday, Dec. 23.
UPS Worldport in Louisville typically handles about 2 million packages a day, but that's expected to more than double this year, topping 4 million packages a day ahead of Christmas.
