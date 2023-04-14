LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new upscale Asian restaurant is coming to Simpsonville's outlet mall.
According to a news release Friday from The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, Roman's Asian Kitchen, Hibachi and Sushi Bar plans to open in the center this spring.
The 2,920-square-foot eatery will be located near Abercrombie and Fitch, the latest project by Enrique Roman, founder of El Nopal. The sit-down restaurant will feature "delectable multicultural dishes from the many diverse cultures of Asia," the news release states.
The restaurant will feature Asian cuisine favorites including Hibachi, Sushi, Pho, Pad, Thai and Bubble Tea.
"An Asian kitchen is exactly what this area needs because it is delectable cuisine inspired by a multitude of Asian cultures," said Debbie Griesinger, general manager of the outlet mall.
