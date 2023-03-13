LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are facing challenges like never before in recruiting new enlistees.
The U.S. Army fell about 15,000 soldiers, or 25%, short of its 60,000 recruitment goal last year, when all the branches struggled to meet recruiting goals. The Army is offering new programs, advertising and enticements in an effort to change perceptions and reverse the decline.
"This year and last year have been the most challenging years that the Army has seen," U.S. Army Col. Scott T. Allen said. "We're seeing it across the services, everybody is having challenges."
Allen has served with the U.S. Army for 26 years. Last year, Allen took command of the 3rd Recruiting Brigade at Fort Knox.
Allen leads recruiting efforts for the Midwest, including North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. The geographic location can present a challenge for recruiting because of the lack of military bases.
"It's something that we struggle with particularly in the area we recruit from because there aren't a lot of Army installations in our area," Allen said. "We have Fort Knox of course and Fort Campbell, but other than that, folks don't have a lot of exposure to the military."
The third generation military man commands more than 250 recruiting stations spread around the Midwest. While the U.S. Army leads national marketing and advertising tactics, Allen oversees recruiters to build relationships around the area.
"We encourage our recruiters to get out into the community and talk to leaders in the community," Allen said.
The recruiters focus on talking to high school seniors nearing graduation who are making plans for future careers. Allen said the Army offers a variety of job opportunities that are equivalent and compared to civilian jobs. He said those opportunities in the Army are pathways to success by teaching discipline, improving physical capabilities and developing leadership traits.
"The Army does a great job preparing you for those challenges. Every step of your Army journey is progressive," Allen said. "They give you the tools to succeed and the training to succeed. That's what helps you overcome the challenges and obstacles."
Despite the value the Army can provide, recruiting has faced challenges over the years.
"The propensity for someone to serve has decreased over time," Allen said. "10 years ago, 25% of Americans didn't consider serving, that's up to 50% now."
Allen said the job market has become more competitive, offering people more options instead of joining the military. He said in recent year, less applicants are eligible for service because they can't meet physical fitness requirements or health issues.
"We have high standards before we accept someone into service," Allen said. "Less than 25% of Americans meet those stringent categories."
FORT KNOX | Recruiting new service members into the @USArmy is becoming more challenging for recruiting brigades across the country. I spoke with Colonel Scott Allen at #FortKnox to find out why and what they’re doing to change that. Tune into @WDRBNews at 10pm for the story. pic.twitter.com/BUsiYV2KLx— Molly Jett (@MolJett) March 10, 2023
At the national level, the U.S. Army has a new marketing campaign that uses a slogan from decades ago. The Army is bringing back the “Be All You Can Be” slogan that dominated its recruiting advertisements for two decades starting in 1981.
A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll earlier this month. A nearly two-minute preview video for the campaign features soldiers jumping out of airplanes, working on helicopters, climbing obstacle courses and diving underwater. A voiceover says: “We bring out the best in the people who serve, because America calls for nothing less.”
"It absolutely inspired me. It inspired a generation in the 80s and early 90s to serve," said Allen, who joined the Army through ROTC at 17 years old. "A lot of folks identify with it."
He believes the slogan embodies the possibilities the Army presents for everyone.
Allen doesn't believe the now-rescinded COVID-19 vaccine mandate impacted recruiting. In 2021, all military personnel were required to get the vaccine. That requirement ended last December.
"We didn't see a whole lot of effect, though, after it was rescinded," Allen said. "Overall, it hasn't had a significant impact either way on our mission."
This year, the Army had set the ambitious goal of adding 65,000 new recruits, which Army Secretary Christine Wormuth has called a “stretch goal.”
The U.S. Army are searching for people to enlist between the ages of 17 to 35 years old in good physical condition.
The U.S. Army is looking for public affairs officers, cooks, mechanics, helicopter pilots, and more.
To learn more about career opportunities with the U.S. Army, click here.
