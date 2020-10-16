FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior-level U.S. Army command with a 100-year history was reactivated at Fort Knox during a Friday morning ceremony.
The V Corps haven't been in an active status since 2013 in Wiesbaden, Germany. The command of about 600 soldiers will be one of four Army corps headquarters, and its mission will be centered on supporting U.S. interests in Europe, according to a release from Fort Knox. A portion of the command will be at a forward post in Poland.
In a statement, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the V Corps will bring $58 million in payroll to the area.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it "a big day" for the post, adding that the V Corps' mission in Europe remains extremely important, given recent behavior by Russia.
Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski is the new commander of the V Corps. He says he started his military career at Ft. Knox. pic.twitter.com/OEop4QICsj