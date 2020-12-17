LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service says it is overwhelmed.
The agency blames an extremely large number of packages and a limited number of employees because of COVID-19.
The service issued a statement warning customers of potential delays during the holiday.
It says the volume of mail is historic.
The postal service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.
