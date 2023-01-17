LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Indiana Sen. Todd Young is visiting Taiwan this week.
TheRepublican Senator will be in Taiwan from Jan. 16-18 as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release from Young's office.
Minister Wu’s luncheon welcoming #US🇺🇸 Sen. @SenToddYoung was pleasant & productive. They reiterated #Taiwan’s🇹🇼 pivotal role in regional security & the global economy at this critical geopolitical juncture & eagerly aniticipated ever stronger partnership between our countries. pic.twitter.com/tVX0yXRMH4— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) January 17, 2023
Young is scheduled to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders as well as private sector representatives. They are expected to discuss a wide variety of topics, including relations between the United States and Taiwan, regional security, trade and investment and global supply chains.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.