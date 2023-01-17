US Indiana Sen. Todd Young with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Indiana Sen. Todd Young is visiting Taiwan this week.

TheRepublican Senator will be in Taiwan from Jan. 16-18 as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to a news release from Young's office.

Young is scheduled to meet with senior Taiwanese leaders as well as private sector representatives. They are expected to discuss a wide variety of topics, including relations between the United States and Taiwan, regional security, trade and investment and global supply chains.

