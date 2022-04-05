LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A top official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture spent part of Tuesday morning at Jefferson Community and Technical College in Louisville.
Stacy Dean was appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden to serve as the deputy under secretary for the USDA's Food Nutrition and Consumer Services.
Dean toured the Hub on JCTC's campus, a space designed to help students with basic needs. It offers a food pantry, counseling and child care.
Dean thinks the rest of the country could benefit from what JCTC is doing.
"It's something we want to see more of across the country," Dean said. "We want to look what Jefferson is doing and see if we can bring this great model and share it with others across the country."
Dean also observed a class and meeting with students enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.