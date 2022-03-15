LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mail being delivered late, or not at all, has been an ongoing problem in Louisville.
One local mail carrier volunteers a few hours of overtime every week to cover routes that don't have anyone else to get the mail to your doorstep.
"It's the same work, longer days," said Charles Peterson, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
Peterson spends about nine to 10 hours a day walking door-to-door to deliver mail. Sometimes, even volunteering on his days off to make sure mailboxes stay full.
"If someone retires, we have to pick up that route until it gets filled again," he said.
USPS Louisville is looking to hire 75 part-time positions, many of which have the opportunity to become full-time.
"Staffing for every business and organization right now is a challenge, we're no different," said Susan Wright, a spokesperson for USPS Louisville.
But open positions are just part of the reason people in Louisville have been dealing with mail troubles for months. USPS is working to fill the positions and relieve any problems, offering competitive wages and benefit packages.
"We have numerous positions available, not only letter carriers, but we also have clerk positions. So if someone enjoys being outside and enjoys the exercise, we have those," said Wright. "We also have positions in our post offices inside and at out processing facilities."
Until those positions are filled, mail carriers like Peterson said they don't mind taking on the extra work in the meantime.
"It's a relaxing job," said Peterson. "Delivering mail is delivering mail."
USPS encourages anyone still having issues their delivery to give their customer care line a call at 800-275-8777.
