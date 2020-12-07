LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville business owner says package delays with the U.S. Postal Service are digging into his pocketbook and hurting his company's reputation.
JSO Wood Products is a Louisville family-owned business that sells wood veneer.
"We ship them all over the country and all over the world," owner Steve Kitts said.
Over the past several months, Kitts says there has been a big problem when it comes to shipping with USPS.
"Now, we just got packages stuck at the main post office, and the tracking information shows that we still have the package," Kitts said.
Kitts says there are products he shipped in October that still have not been delivered to his customers.
"We've got angry customers that want refunds for packages that are not in our possession. So we're having to refund the customers," Kitts said.
The business owner says it is an issue that is costing him money and time.
"I would say we're in the thousands of dollars in this situation right here. Maybe five dollars to $10,000 best estimate, but the time is the most crucial part of it," Kitts said. "Spending about two hours a day on this issue, where before we wouldn't spend two hours a month."
WDRB News took to Facebook to ask viewers if they are also experiencing USPS mail delays.
Hundreds of people have responded, sharing their frustrations. Andrew Kannapple was one of them. He says he is waiting on three packages that should have arrived days ago.
"Thankfully it's not medicine," Kannapple said. "I know people are waiting on medicines and that can be really, really frustrating."
A USPS spokesperson sent WDRB the following statement:
"The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year.
We have faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.
There has already been progress at the Louisville Processing and Distribution Center and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.
As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom.
We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays."
"We just want to know the truth about what's going on at the post office," Kitts said.
