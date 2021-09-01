LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? The United States Postal Service is hosting a a job fair Thursday with multiple openings.
The Postal Service in Louisville is looking to fill immediate openings for the positions of:
- City Carrier Assistant (CCA): $18.51/hour
- Rural Carrier Associate (RCA): $19.06/hour
- Post Office Mail Processing Clerk: $18.69/hour
- Plant Mail Processing Clerk: $18.69/hour
- Plant Mail Handler Assistant: $16.87/hour
The job fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisville Main Post Office at 1420 Gardiner Lane.
Applicants must be 18 years of age. To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
