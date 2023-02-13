LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown Louisville is getting some extra love on Monday night in preparation for Valentine's Day.
Windows up and down Main Street, 4th and 5th streets got some Valentine's Day warmth. Dan Hartlage, principal for Guthrie Mayes Public Relations, leads the project annually that decorates around 100 storefronts and office windows with a heart that has a smiley face on it.
"On Valentine's morning when people roll into town to go to work or whatever it is that they might be doing it would be nice for them to feel loved and appreciated," Hartlage said.
Hartlage said even though downtown doesn't have as many workers as before the pandemic, he wants the thousands of people who do show up every day to feel warmth and love.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.