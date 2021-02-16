LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization is doing what it can to keep people living on the streets warm in the brutal cold.
Volunteers with the Veteran's Club spent Tuesday handing out food and supplies to homeless people in Louisville. The organization partnered with Yum! Brands and Vet Connect to buy about $500 worth of supplies. Then they loaded up a truck with things like sleeping bags, hand warmers, socks and hats and drove around the area handing them out.
While the organization usually focuses on the needs of veterans and their families, organizers said they want to help anyone living on the streets with such low temperatures.
"It's hard enough to stay warm when it's 30 or 40, which is the average for Louisville. But we're down to 0 with wind-chill and all those factors," Veteran's Club founder Jeremy Harrell said. "So we just wanted to take the opportunity to support those who are living out here in the elements and provide some relief anyway we can."
