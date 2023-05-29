LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day can be an extremely difficult day for many veterans and military families, and a Louisville nonprofit wants to make sure they know they're not alone.
"'Happy Memorial Day' seems weird to us in our community, although we can and we do encourage veterans to enjoy it," said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club. "What I love about Memorial Day is, No. 1, we never forget the people that have given so much, their lives, for us."
Harrell said he wants veterans and military families to know they are not alone in their times of grief. He encourages people to surround themselves with others and to take part in public events to honor their loved ones.
Harrell said he will personally spend time Monday placing flags by solders' gravesites, including the one belonging to Sgt. Darrin Potter. The two served together in Iraq before Potter died while serving overseas in 2003.
"Even the ones I don't know, even the ones I have nothing but a name, I still honor and respect them," he said. "Going to the cemetery and putting flags on the gravesite, and just thanking them again for what they've done, and just remembering it's also a very somber time for the surviving families."
Harrell also encourages any veteran in crisis to reach out for help. The Veteran's Club crisis line can be reached anytime at 1-800-273-8255 or call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention line.
To learn more about the Veteran's Club, click here.
