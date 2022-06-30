LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July is a time of celebration but it can also be a triggering event for many service members.
According to Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club, 30% of veterans deal with PTSD.
"A lot of the sounds from the fireworks create issues," Harrell said. "It can kind of trigger anxiety and sometimes disassociation, which means they kind of flashback into that mindset of being in combat. It is rare, and there is a way out of it though."
Since veterans handle trauma in different ways, there's no one-size-fits-all solution to the best way to cope with the loud noises of the holiday.
However, Harrell the following tips have helped some feel more at ease:
- Wearing headphones or playing white noise around the house
- Putting on your favorite TV show or movie
- Surrounding yourself with family and friends
- Going out and seeing the fireworks show firsthand
Harrell said what helped him get over some trauma when he returned home from deployment was to physically see the fireworks go off in the night sky. He does caution this might not be what is best for everyone, but seeing the burst of colors himself helped reassure him that the noises were safe and not cause for alarm.
"The hardship, the sacrifice and the loss, it makes it worth it to see little kids getting so excited about this boom of color," Harrell said. "It really breaks my heart personally to see my brother's and sisters who have done so much for this country have to hide from a celebration that they had a part in. So I want to encourage them to get out and do that. If you can see it, you know it's not a gun or anything like that."
The Veteran's Club founder also said he would like to one day see an ordinance created which limits fireworks to only happen on the Fourth of July and to stop before 11 p.m.
"It's not only bad for people. It's also difficult for pets," Harrell said. "I have a service dog, a German Shephard, who will refuse to go outside for the next couple days because of the sound. So that's additional stress on pet owners and the people around them. Some people may not agree, but I just ask for people to be considerate in that way if it's not the Fourth of July. It's just a matter of taking the initiative to recognize, 'You know what, we probably shouldn't do this.' Because whether you have PTSD or you're a veteran or not, it can be startling for anybody."
Harrell said if any veteran is having trouble handling the events, they should go to the VA Medical Center, which is open 24 hours, or to any emergency room. He said they can always call the Veteran's Club Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. Press "1" for veterans.
This upcoming weekend, various events will also help provide support and comfort to veterans during the holiday weekend.
On Saturday, the Veteran's Club is hosting an event in the Shawnee neighborhood. Harrell said the focus will be on veterans, but is open to the community and hopes people will come learn more about the services available to military members in the area.
The Shawnee area was picked because Harrell said they want to do more outreach in different locations around the city.
"We're really trying to make sure folks all over the city — and some of the folks in the most underserved areas of the city are the veterans that live there and first responders and their family — have the same level of support," he said.
On Monday, Veterans are also invited to attend a race day at Churchill Downs for Military Appreciation Day. The track and the club are teaming up to provide 100 free tickets for service members and their families.
For more information on these events and others, click here to visit the Veteran's Club website.
